Boris Johnson has led tributes from the political world for Sir David Amess.

The Prime Minister said he was one of the "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".

And Labour's Sir Keir Starmer hailed his "profound sense of public duty".

Sir David died after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.