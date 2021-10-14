BBC News

Prince William speaks ahead of first Earthshot Prize award

The Duke of Cambridge has suggested space entrepreneurs should focus their resources on solving problems on earth rather than engaging in a new space race.

He was speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, before the first ceremony for his new Earthshot Prize this weekend. He will award £1m to five innovative ideas to help the planet.

