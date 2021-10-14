The Duke of Cambridge has suggested space entrepreneurs should focus their resources on solving problems on earth rather than engaging in a new space race.

He was speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, before the first ceremony for his new Earthshot Prize this weekend. He will award £1m to five innovative ideas to help the planet.

