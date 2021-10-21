New research for the BBC has highlighted the mental health anguish that thousands of people living with obesity feel everyday.

A survey by Ipsos Mori found that those who are severely overweight had the poorest mental health and felt shame, embarrassment and despair when they look in the mirror.

Watch 28-year-old India on her weight loss and mental health journey, as the BBC followed her over five months.

Correspondent - Jeremy Cooke

Camera/ Edit - Steve Fildes

Producer - Claire Kendall

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, BBC Action Line is a good place to start looking for help.