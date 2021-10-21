Weight loss and mental health: 'Food has been my happiness'
New research for the BBC has highlighted the mental health anguish that thousands of people living with obesity feel everyday.
A survey by Ipsos Mori found that those who are severely overweight had the poorest mental health and felt shame, embarrassment and despair when they look in the mirror.
Watch 28-year-old India on her weight loss and mental health journey, as the BBC followed her over five months.
