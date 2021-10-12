Myleene Klass: Miscarriages turned my world inside out

Myleene Klass has been in the public eye as a pop musician, broadcaster and classical pianist for two decades.

But last October she broke her silence about a matter that had redefined her life. In an Instagram post she talked about her miscarriages - not one, but four - and the agony she had experienced as a result of the loss.

Myleene Klass told BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis about the medical procedures she had to undergo and what made her decide to speak out now.

Her documentary Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me is out this week.