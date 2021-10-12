The football team for bereaved dads

A group of fathers who have each lost a child have formed a football team.

Angels United grew out of an online support group.

Founder member Jimmy Riley said his partner was 28 weeks pregnant when they found out their baby boy Alfie had died.

"I play 120% for him because he'll never get to kick a ball," he said.

