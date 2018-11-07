Climate activists have delivered a petition, signed by over 100,000 people, to Buckingham Palace asking them to consider rewilding royal estates.

Wildlife expert and BBC presenter, Chris Packham, says the Royal Family has an opportunity to send a 'powerful message' about taking climate change seriously to people around the world.

The Royal Estates said the Royal Family has a long history of being involved in conservation work and is constantly looking at new ways they can improve and change biodiversity.