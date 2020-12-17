Marcus Rashford has said he will continue to push for changes to improve child poverty in the UK.

The Manchester United and England footballer was speaking exclusively to BBC Breakfast after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester on Thursday evening.

Rashford called the moment "a little bit bittersweet", as he received the award a day after the government scrapped the £20 a week uplift in universal credit.

