Farmer's emotional plea to PM to 'save our bacon'

A British pig farmer has told the BBC that there not enough abattoir staff to humanely slaughter her pigs.

"We are in the worst position that UK agriculture has ever found itself," Kate Morgan said.

"Come and speak to me, Boris Johnson, have the guts to stand up and talk to us."

The government has said it is working with the industry to find sustainable solutions and that it is right to challenge businesses to pay higher wages and invest in skills.