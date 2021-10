Mina Smallman, the mother of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, says that “there is no point where you can celebrate” following a murder conviction.

Sarah Everard's killer, Wayne Couzens, has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.

Ms Smallman's daughters were stabbed in a random act in June 2020 and, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she offered support and advice to Ms Everard’s parents.