Secondary breast cancer: 'I was 32 with a 10-month-old’

For the first time, patients with secondary breast cancer in England are going to be counted in a special audit funded by the NHS. Secondary breast cancer is when the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body.

The condition reached the headlines in September after the death of the singer Sarah Harding.

Campaigners have fought for a decade for this information, which they say will improve patient treatment and support. Eleven thousand people die each year from breast cancer.

The BBC met Alina who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer two years ago.

Correspondent: Jeremy Cooke

Producer: Claire Kendall

Camera/editing: Stephen Fildes

