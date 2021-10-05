Only 127 fuel drivers from the European Union have applied for temporary visas aimed at tackling shortages, the Prime Minister has said.

Boris Johnson said the haulage industry had "only produced 127 names so far" in response to the government's scheme, which is aiming for 300 drivers.

Additionally, some 4,700 visas are available for foreign food haulage drivers.

Shortages have started to effect supply chains in recent months, with some supermarkets struggling to stock certain products and petrol stations being unable to stock enough fuel to meet demand.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Boris Johnson said the UK economy could not "go back to the failed model where you mainline low-wage, low-skilled labour".