The parents of a teenager who died after an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger baguette have welcomed the introduction of a UK law in her name.

Natasha's Law requires food retailers to display full ingredient and allergen labelling on foods made on premises and pre-packed for direct sale.

Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, who set up the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, campaigned for the change in law after a food labelling loophole left their daughter Natasha unaware that the baguette she ate contained sesame seeds.

She died of anaphylaxis in 2016.