Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse has told BBC Breakfast that if people have doubts about the conduct of a police officer they should "ask the police officer to identify themselves".

His comments come the day after Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life prison term for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

He was a serving Met officer at the time of her death and used the his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card to trick his victim under the guise of a fake arrest for breaching coronavirus guidelines.