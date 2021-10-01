Barbara Windsor's husband on her final years

It's just over nine months since Barbara Windsor died.

The EastEnders and Carry On star spent her final years campaigning to raise awareness of Alzheimer's.

By her side through those years was her husband, Scott, and this weekend he's running the London Marathon in her memory.

The BBC's David Sillito meets him to talk about their last years together and coping with the effects of Alzheimer's disease.

