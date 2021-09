Home Secretary Priti Patel has spoken after Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life prison term for the murder of Sarah Everard. Couzens abducted the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on 3 March.

Ms Patel refused to answer if she thought Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick should resign, but said she would continue to hold the police to account.