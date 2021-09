The Metropolitan Police have released footage from an interview with Wayne Couzens when he was arrested in his home, days after Sarah Everard went missing in March.

The 33-year-old was abducted by Couzens as he falsely arrested her for breaching Covid guidelines.

In the interview, he denies knowing who Sarah Everard is, despite being shown a photo of her.

