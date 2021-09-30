Retired rugby league star Rob Burrow said hearing his children read to him made him reflect on when he used to read to them.

The former Leeds Rhinos player has Motor Neurone Disease and speaks via a computer, using recorded samples of his voice.

He has been taking part in BBC Radio 5 Live’s ‘Read Out Loud Challenge', along with his wife Lindsey and children Maya and Macy.

The station has been asking people to read out loud some words which really matter to them.

Macy read out loud a birthday card she had given to her dad.

“We are so lucky to have you,” she said. “You are a dad in a million.”

Rob said he loved his children reading to him.

“I loved reading to the kids. It was so special to see the wonderment in their faces. Now the shoe is on the other foot,” he said.