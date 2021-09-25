Hundreds of people have joined a vigil for teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she walked to a pub in south-east London.

The 28-year-old was discovered in Cator Park in Kidbrooke by a member of the public last Saturday.

She had been walking to meet a friend at The Depot bar the night before, a journey which "should have taken five minutes".

More than 500 people gathered at Pegler Square, not far from where a wanted suspect was captured on CCTV.

Video Journalist: Alex Dackevych