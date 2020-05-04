As September's fashion weeks across Europe draw to a close, a spotlight has been shone on backstage beauty for black models.

Nyasha Matonhodze had hits and misses with the treatment of her hair and make-up so decided to put together a care package for models like her to use as back-up.

And she is not the only one addressing this issue, as a massive agency, which provides stylists for fashion shows across the world, has launched a manifesto aiming to make life better in this regard.