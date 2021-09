Supermarket Iceland has joined Morrisons and Ocado in calling for the government to add HGV drivers to the list of shortage occupations, calling it the "simple solution" to the lorry driver shortfall.

Its managing director, Richard Walker, told BBC Question Time that it's around 100 drivers short, and that "it's very difficult out there" to keep things going.

