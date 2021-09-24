Amid reports some petrol stations have been forced to close due to supply chain issues, the transport secretary has blamed Covid for "exacerbating" longer term "systemic" issues with lorry driver recruitment.

Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast there is "no shortage of fuel" in the refineries and that the public should continue as normal and not rush to fill up tanks.

After saying the pandemic had led to a bottleneck in HGV driver testing in the UK, he was also asked if he would be prepared to relax rules around allowing European drivers to take up vacancies in the sector.

Read more: Petrol station closures spark lorry driver row