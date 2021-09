The cousin of a primary school teacher who was killed in a south-east London park says her family are "devastated" by her death.

The body of Sabina Nessa was found by a member of the public in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on Saturday morning.

Ms Nessa's cousin Zubel Ahmed said the 28-year-old was a "beautiful soul" and appealed for help to find the person responsible for the "heinous crime".

A vigil is due to be held in her memory on Friday evening.