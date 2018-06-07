A BBC Weather presenter says she's fine after taking a tumble on live TV when the guide dog went astray.

Carol Kirkwood was kneeling down beside Flash at the Chelsea Flower Show when the Labrador decided to investigate a little further afield, tugging her over with her lead in the process.

After declaring "Kirkwood down", BBC Breakfast presenters Dan Walker and Sally Nugent checked Carol was OK and laughed off the incident with her.