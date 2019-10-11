How Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe keeps in touch with family

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, is due to have talks with the new Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, on Sunday.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held hostage in Iran since 2016 but the last four foreign secretaries have not been able to get her back to the UK.

However, Mr Ratcliffe said that "to be speaking to [the foreign secretary] two days into the job" is "a positive sign".

Richard Ratcliffe told Andrew Marr that his wife spoke to their daughter Gabriella most days, while under house arrest.