Andrew Neil: Broadcaster speaks to the BBC about reasons for leaving GB News
Andrew Neil, former star presenter of GB News, has spoken to the BBC's Question Time about his reasons for leaving GB News.
Neil was responding to a Question Time audience member, who asked if recent resignations would lead GB News to become "a new British Fox News" - a US news channel popular with right-wing viewers.
The former BBC presenter said he left due to differences between himself and other senior managers over the direction the channel was taking, which left him in a "minority of one".