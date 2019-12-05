Andrew Neil, former star presenter of GB News, has spoken to the BBC's Question Time about his reasons for leaving GB News.

Neil was responding to a Question Time audience member, who asked if recent resignations would lead GB News to become "a new British Fox News" - a US news channel popular with right-wing viewers.

The former BBC presenter said he left due to differences between himself and other senior managers over the direction the channel was taking, which left him in a "minority of one".