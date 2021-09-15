Sajid Javid: 'We need to avoid unsustainable pressure on the NHS'
There will be "no single trigger" for reimposing some coronavirus restrictions during winter, the health secretary says.
Sajid Javid told BBC Breakfast: "We don’t want to get to the position ever again where there's unsustainable pressure on the NHS so it’s not able to see people in the usual way when it needs to, particularly emergency patients."
He said hospital admissions were the "number one issue" when determining further restrictions.