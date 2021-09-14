There is no suggestion the booster jab programme will have to reoccur every six months, the chair of the vaccines advisory body (JCVI) has said.

Speaking at a briefing, the UK's chief medical officers read out their latest advice about coronavirus vaccinations and the plan to offer over-50s a booster jab.

Prof Wei Shen Lim also said the advice did not imply that all healthy under-50s would necessarily be called for a third dose.