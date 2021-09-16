Call for South Asian donors to save four-year-old

A four-year-old girl from London with leukaemia has been given only weeks to live unless she can find a stem cell donor. Esha Nadeswaran was diagnosed with leukaemia back in May. Her family are desperately looking for South Asians who can save her life – but it is proving difficult. They are organising drop-in testing centres around the UK to try and find a match.

