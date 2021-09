Three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade has praised Emma Raducanu for her US Open win.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent, Wade said she was "thrilled" for the 18-year-old saying she had all the attributes "to make a champion".

She said her top tip for Raducanu going forward was to have self belief.

"If you believe that you're better than the others, you're going to beat them," Wade added.