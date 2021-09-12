Young tennis players have been inspired by Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old Grand Slam winner.

Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to end Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion.

BBC News went to meet some young players at the David Lloyd club in Leeds.

