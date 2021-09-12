In April this year, former footballer and reality TV star Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee, lost their eight-month-old daughter Azaylia to leukaemia.

Last November, the couple appealed to people to register as stem cell donors after being told their daughter needed a transplant. It led to 41,000 people registering within 48 hours.

The couple spoke to BBC reporter AshleyJohn-Baptiste about their experiences of dealing with grief and bereavement.

