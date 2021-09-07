When the Covid pandemic hit, those on Universal Credit were given an additional £20 per week "uplift" to help them through tough economic times.

The additional payment will soon be stopped, but some claim that they won’t be able to make ends meet without it, and that the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic are still affecting their income.

We spoke to three people on Universal Credit to find out what that £20 per week means to them, and how losing it will have an impact on their lives.