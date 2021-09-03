The British Dietetic Association says it is concerned about a rise in mental health patients across the UK going without food during the Covid-19 crisis.

With specialist dietitians seeing an increase in patients arriving at hospital malnourished, there are calls for mental health assessments to include questions about people's access to food.

The BBC followed a mental health ambulance team in Merseyside that has been providing food parcels for patients.

