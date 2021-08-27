Sir Keir Starmer says "searing questions" await the government over its handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

The Labour leader praised those working at Kabul airport for their efforts on evacuating thousands of people from the country. But he said an urgent plan was needed for those left behind.

The UK is in its last stages of evacuation at Kabul airport. Approximately 1,000 people are being processed for evacuation and will be flown out on Friday.