Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has told the BBC that Boris Johnson appears to have left the G7 meeting he was chairing "without any clear plan" for exerting pressure on the Taliban.

Following an emergency virtual meeting of G7 leaders, Mr Johnson said the UK would continue evacuating people from the country "until the last moment".

G7 leaders failed to persuade the US to keep troops in Afghanistan past the end of the month, although Mr Johnson said they had agreed "a roadmap for the way in which we are going to engage with the Taliban".

Ms Nandy said the UK, which currently holds the G7 presidency, could not afford to continue "failing to show leadership and failing to stand by the people who stood by us".