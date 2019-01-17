Feminist Collages London: Tackling violence against women with slogan posters
The number of women in the UK killed or suspected of being killed by men in 2021 has reached 100, according to data collated by Counting Dead Women, a Femicide Census project.
Across the world women have been posting slogans on streets, walls and buildings to raise awareness of femicide and fight against everyday sexism.
Started by a lone activist in Paris, the movement has spread in the UK too. The women who go on pasting missions risk a fine if they're caught, but say it's a way for their voices to be heard.
Filmed and edited by Nichole Tran