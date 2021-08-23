Steve Bate was told he had four years left before he could lose his eyesight completely.

But instead of giving up on his dream of becoming a mountain guide, Steve went into overdrive, first climbing one of the world's toughest ascents, then pedalling his way into Team GB and the Paralympic Games.

After taking gold in Rio and setting a new world record, Steve and his sighted co-pilot Adam Duggleby are hoping to repeat their success in Tokyo.

Camera/Editor: Giovanni Bello Neto

Reporter/Producer: Claire Press