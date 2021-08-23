Armed forces minister James Heappey has said that British soldiers in Afghanistan are facing "extraordinary circumstances" at Kabul airport.

UK troops were deployed to Kabul airport to aid the evacuation of people from the country, following the Taliban's total takeover of Afghanistan.

Mr Heappey told the BBC that while soldiers are helping with the evacuation, they also have to have "one finger on their trigger, whilst in the other hand they're holding people's babies", as the Islamic State group is active within Kabul.

