With a week to go to the Paralympics in Tokyo, a campaign gets underway to try to improve the lives of the world's 1.2bn disabled people.

That's 15 percent of the global population.

The BBC's Paul Carter speaks to Paralympic equestrian Sophie Christianson, Paralympic sprinter Stef Reid and Sam Milne from the Leicester Cobras, a disabled grassroots basketball team. They explain how their daily lives are affected by their disability.