'It was very emotional on the plane out of Afghanistan'

An Afghan businesswoman and activist has spoken of her relief at getting out of Afghanistan on a British military plane.

"Everybody got very emotional, most of us began to cry a lot," Hassina Syed told BBC Newsnight's Kirsty Wark.

Syed turned up at the airport with her Afghan passport and British driving licence. Her husband and children are in the UK.

She said that women still in Afghanistan are worried and want to get out, although she'd seen a bit of change in the Taliban, which makes her "a little bit hopeful".