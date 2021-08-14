Plymouth shooting: 'Why did he have a gun licence in the first place?'
Sir Keir Starmer says there are questions about gun licensing laws that need to be addressed, following the Plymouth shootings.
Jake Davison shot his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43.
He killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place. She later died at Derriford Hospital.
Speaking to the BBC the Labour leader said:
''Why did he have a gun licence in the first place, what were the background checks that were put in place?"