Plymouth shooting: 'It could have been any of us'

Hundreds of people attended a vigil on Friday evening close to where five people were shot dead in Plymouth.

Jake Davison shot his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43.

He killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place. She later died in hospital.

