Baby loss: 'Our world grows around the grief'

After losing his daughter Norah in May 2018, Ross has been trying to help other dads in his position.

He set up both Nine4Norah, which aims to raise awareness about baby loss, and the Dads and Lads Network, to tackle mental health issues.

Ross has raised more than £65,000 by organising walks and events for both campaign groups. The money has been donated to mental health and baby loss charities.

If you have been affected by anything in this story, please go to BBC Action Line.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.