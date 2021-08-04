Children aged 16-17 should be vaccinated "as fast as practically possible", England's deputy chief medical officer has said.

All 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK will start being offered a first dose of the Covid vaccine within weeks, after a recommendation from vaccine experts.

"Children are going to start going back to colleges and sixth forms... so there is no time to waste," Prof Jonathan Van-Tam told a Downing Street briefing.

Read more: Jabs for 16 and 17-year-olds to start within weeks