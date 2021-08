A couple are attempting to complete all 96 individual Olympic events during the 17 days of Tokyo 2020 for charity.

Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates call it the Spennylympics, in memory of Mr Bates' brother, Spencer – known as Spenny – who died in 2011 of motor neurone disease aged 49.

They're hope to raise £10,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.