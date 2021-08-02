The NHS Covid-19 app is being tweaked in a way that will reduce the amount of people being "pinged". The app will look for people who have had close contact with a positive case within two days of a positive test, where previously it had been five days.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security agency, has said that the app has recently prevented 2000 cases of Covid-19 per day.

The government is urging people to continue using the app.