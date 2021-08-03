Pensioner Olympian still pole vaulting at 74

Mike Bull is a double Commonwealth gold medallist and Olympic finalist in pole vaulting.

During his career, the Northern Ireland man broke the British pole vaulting record 25 times.

He is due to turn 75 next month, but after a three-decade hiatus, his love for the sport has been rekindled again.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.